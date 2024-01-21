Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya: From schools- colleges, banks to govt offices, what all will remain shut tomorrow?
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the central government has declared a half-day on Monday. Following this path, several state governments have also declared a half-day of government offices and educational institutions. January 22 has been declared as a public holiday in many states. Many states have also declared the day as a ‘dry day’.