Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the central government has declared a half-day on Monday. Following this path, several state governments have also declared a half-day of government offices and educational institutions. January 22 has been declared as a public holiday in many states. Many states have also declared the day as a ‘dry day’.

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya's temple carries immense importance for millions of devotees and followers of Hinduism across India. Ahead of the consecration, the Ram Lalla idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum is undergoing several rituals on Sunday.

Here is a list of the places that will remain closed in different parts of India on the occasion of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Banks and insurance companies

As per the order of the central government, all the banks and insurance companies across India will remain closed for half a day on January 22. It is worth mentioning that there is no holiday marked for banks and insurance firms

Government offices

All Central Government offices, central institutions, and establishments will observe a half-day and will remain shut till 2:30 pm for the celebration of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on Monday.

Hospitals

All four central government-run hospitals, including Safdargunj and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, will remain closed for OPD and general treatment till 2:30 p.m. on January 22. Critical and emergency services will remain as it is. However, there is no clear announcement or order for the hospitals in other states.

State government offices

Hald-day closing of all state-run offices has been ordered in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

In Goa, all government, semi-government, and autonomous bodies in Goa will remain shut on January 22. The Himachal Pradesh government has declared a full holiday on January 22.

Schools

All the educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry on Monday.

Schools and colleges will be operating for half-day in Haryana, Assam, and Tripura on Monday.

Liquor shops

All liquor shops will remain closed in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tripura, etc. All these states have declared a dry day on January 22.

Casinos

All the casinos including onshore and offshore ones will be closed for eight hours till 4 pm in Goa.

