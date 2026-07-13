Ram Temple donation case: SIT likely to revisit Ayodhya, question trust members

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged embezzlement of funds donated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to question members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and others associated with the temple's donation management system, according to PTI.

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Sources told PTI that the SIT plans to examine additional records and interact with trust functionaries as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of cash and valuables donated by devotees.

The SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on 13 June following allegations of misappropriation of cash and valuables donated at the temple. The team submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the state government on 23 June, with Pant handing it over to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.

According to PTI, Pant had then said that a final report would be submitted after further investigation. The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently extended the SIT's tenure by 15 days on 1 July to enable the team to complete its probe.

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Trust reviews banking system after security concerns The alleged embezzlement has also prompted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to review its banking arrangements for donations, PTI reported.

At present, all cash collected from the temple's donation boxes is deposited at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. However, the trust is now considering alternative arrangements, including appointing another bank or distributing deposits across multiple banks.

According to PTI, the review follows a meeting earlier this week between trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri and officials of a private sector bank in Ayodhya.

The move also comes after former trust general secretary Champat Rai, in his statement before the SIT, alleged that SBI had failed to implement basic safeguards for handling large volumes of cash. These included mandatory frisking of counting staff, the use of pocketless uniforms and other security measures typically followed during high-value cash operations.

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The SIT's preliminary report also flagged repeated violations of prescribed security procedures during cash counting and examined whether lapses in supervision contributed to the alleged theft, sources told PTI.

Financial probe widens as investigation continues Meanwhile, investigators have expanded the financial investigation by seeking details of the accused persons' income, bank accounts, movable and immovable assets and investments from the Income Tax Department, banks, tehsil offices and sub-registrar offices, according to PTI.

Eight people, including trust employees associated with the temple's donation-counting process, have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Investigators are also examining whether the accused acquired assets outside the Ayodhya district or made investments in the names of relatives or associates. According to PTI, police have recovered around ₹80 lakh in cash and some jewellery from some of the accused during the investigation.

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Authorities are matching banking transactions with land records, property registrations, revenue documents and vehicle registrations to determine whether the assets owned by the accused are disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Separately, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has tightened its security protocol by discontinuing devotees' entry through VIP passes issued using the identification credentials of former trust general secretary Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and trustee Dr Anil Mishra. According to PTI, the identification credentials used to generate such passes were deactivated following the resignation of the three office-bearers, making previously issued passes invalid.

The police have also sought a seven-day custodial remand of two jailed accused, stating that fresh disclosures made during the investigation require verification and further recovery of evidence. The Anti-Corruption Court is scheduled to hear the plea on 14 July, PTI reported.

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