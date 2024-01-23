Ram Temple Inauguration: Ambanis give 2.51 crore donation to Ram Mandir Trust

Among India and Asia's richest, the billionaire Ambani family has donated ₹2.51 crore to the Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, as per reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mukesh Ambani, along with his family members, has donated ₹2.51 crore to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. This sacred endeavour, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, carries profound cultural importance," they said in a statement.

RIL joins in celebrations The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries had declared a holiday for all its offices in the country on January 22, in the wake of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation attended the pran prathistha ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya yesterday, along with their children Anant, Akash and Isha Ambani and their partners Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal respectively.

"It is a historic day," Nita Ambani said, while Mukesh Ambani said, "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country."

To mark the celebration the Ambanis' house ‘Antilia’ in South Mumbai was illuminated with red light and ‘Jai Shri Ram'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Reliance MD's residence, several other monuments, and public structures were lit up as the nation celebrated the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony set to take place in Ayodhya on Monday. On Saturday, Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link was also seen illuminated with the image of Lord Ram and the text ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Ayodhya Airport Welcomes 100 Chartered Flights Ayodhya on January 22 saw a surge of around 100 chartered flights at its airport, as attendees flocked to the city for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.*

Confirming the significant turnout, an executive from a leading private jet operator told PTI that the airport managed around 100 flights on Monday. Among those onboard these flights were corporate heads and notable personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, the Ambanis, Lakshmi N Mittal, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

