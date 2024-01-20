Ram Temple inauguration: PM Modi full itinerary for Ayodhya visit on 22 January
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony and before the ceremony PM Modi will follow a strict schedule including sleeping on the floor and consuming coconut water
The countdown for the grand ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Temple has begun and important dignitaries from across the world will attend the event in Ayodhya on 22 January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony and before the ceremony PM Modi will follow a strict 11-day ‘anushthan’ or special ritual which includes sleeping on the floor and consuming coconut water.