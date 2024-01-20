Ram temple opening: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says 'had the situation today been same if...'
Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi said the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was “very systematically snatched from the Muslims. He questioned three “important incidents” in history.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday that Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was "very systematically snatched from the Muslims. He also hit out at other political parties, saying that they are fighting to "consolidate" majority votes. Owaisi's statement came ahead of inauguration of the "historic" Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Hitting out at the other Opposition parties and the BJP, Owaisi said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also in the INDIA alliance, says we will organise Sunderkand Paath and Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday at government schools...Do government schools have any religion?"
"Nobody speaks anything about this because they are all busy targeting the votes of the majority community...," Owaisi said.
Owaisi's recent remarks asking Muslim youths to stay alert against attempts to "snatch away" mosques had stoked a controversy with the BJP. The BJP had accused him of "communalising" the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PTI reported.
The 'Pran Praishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. The idol of the Lord, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.
