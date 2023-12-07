Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Tent cities erected in Ayodhya to accommodate devotees
Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Thursday said several tent cities have been erected in Ayodhya to accommodate around 10,000-15,000 devotees expected to arrive in the temple town for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 next month, news agency ANI reported.