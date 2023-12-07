Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Thursday said several tent cities have been erected in Ayodhya to accommodate around 10,000-15,000 devotees expected to arrive in the temple town for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 next month, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...If 10,000-15,000 people want to stay the night, where will they find a shelter? Where will they get food and water? ...For this purpose, the Trust is setting up a new tin-shed city which will be ready by at least February-end...," the agency quoted Champat Rai, General Secretary of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust as saying.

"Experienced workers of the VHP and RSS from across the country are being called for this purpose...Everyone is carrying out their duties with full responsibility..." he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chief guest at the ceremony on January 22, 2024. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the event. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

The Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple between 12 noon and 12:45 pm on that day.

The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) will start on January 16,—a week before the main ceremony. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest from Varanasi, will perform the main rituals of the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Champat Rai said Ayodhya will mark a nine-day Amrit Mahautsav starting January 14. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised during the mahautsav, where thousands of people will be given food.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, laid the foundation stone of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. It is important to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 paved the way for constructing a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

