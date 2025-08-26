Ram temple premises in Ayodhya to get Ramayana-themed grand wax museum this year - Here's all you need to know

The premises of the Ram temple in Ayodhya are all set for a Ramayana-themed grand wax museum that will be inaugurated on Deepotsav this year, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The UP government said the 10,000-square-foot museum, built on the temple's parikrama path, will offer devotees and tourists a unique cultural and historical experience. Nearly ₹7.5 crore has been invested in the project so far.

Here's all we know about the wax museum: The museum will feature wax statues of nearly 50 major characters from the Ramayana, including Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman, Lord Hanuman, Sugriv and Jatayu.

Each statue is being designed to appear life-like, with detailed expressions, costumes and historical authenticity.

Key episodes like the Ram-Ravan battle, Sita's abduction, Hanuman's journey to Lanka, and the construction of Ram Setu will also be recreated through a blend of wax artistry and modern technology.

Audio-visual effects and interactive displays will enhance the experience, the statement said.

Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said the wax museum construction is progressing rapidly and is being closely monitored to ensure timely completion.

The statues are being crafted by a Maharashtra-based organisation in collaboration with experts from Kerala.

The project is being executed under a Public-Private Partnership model, similar to the Bhool Bhulaiya project in Amaniganj.

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar noted that the wax museum will give a new dimension to Ayodhya's cultural heritage.

He added that, along with this project, road widening, beautification of the Saryu ghats, and other infrastructure projects are underway in Ayodhya to make it a world-class religious and cultural centre.

Every year, during Deepotsav, millions of lamps are lit in Ayodhya, a tradition that has earned the city global recognition and world records. This year, with the inauguration of the Wax Museum, Deepotsav 2025 is expected to be even more memorable.