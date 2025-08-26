Ram temple premises in Ayodhya to get Ramayana-themed grand wax museum this year - Here's all you need to know

The premises of the Ram temple in Ayodhya are all set for a Ramayana-themed grand wax museum that will be inaugurated on Deepotsav this year, the Uttar Pradesh government said.
The UP government said the 10,000-square-foot museum, built on the temple's parikrama path, will offer devotees and tourists a unique cultural and historical experience. Nearly ₹7.5 crore has been invested in the project so far.
The statues are being crafted by a Maharashtra-based organisation in collaboration with experts from Kerala.
The project is being executed under a Public-Private Partnership model, similar to the Bhool Bhulaiya project in Amaniganj.
Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar noted that the wax museum will give a new dimension to Ayodhya's cultural heritage.
He added that, along with this project, road widening, beautification of the Saryu ghats, and other infrastructure projects are underway in Ayodhya to make it a world-class religious and cultural centre.
Every year, during Deepotsav, millions of lamps are lit in Ayodhya, a tradition that has earned the city global recognition and world records. This year, with the inauguration of the Wax Museum, Deepotsav 2025 is expected to be even more memorable.
