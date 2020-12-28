OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ram Temple project likely to cost 1,100 crore: Trust official
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be grander and bigger compared to the earlier plan (Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Twitter)
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be grander and bigger compared to the earlier plan (Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Twitter)

Ram Temple project likely to cost 1,100 crore: Trust official

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 07:20 PM IST PTI

  • The construction of the temple has started and experts from IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, and special engineers from L&T and Tata groups are deliberating on drawing up a plan for strong foundation of the complex

NAGPUR : The construction of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, including the main structure, is estimated to cost around 1,100 crore and is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years, said the treasurer of the trust overseeing the project on Monday.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said structural experts and engineers are drawing up a plan for foundation of the temple.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Onion prices have started moderating to some extent in some parts of the country with the arrival of the new crop

Govt lifts ban on onion export with effect from 1 Jan

1 min read . 08:16 PM IST
India's first fully automated driverless train runs on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro during a trial for the media following its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's first driverless train evokes pride, excitement among passengers young and old

4 min read . 08:13 PM IST
Residents inspect damage caused by an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A moderate earthquake has hit central Croatia near its capital of Zagreb, triggering panic and some damage south of the city. There were no immediate reports of injuries. (AP Photo)

Moderate 5.0 magnitude quake hits Croatia, damages buildings

1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Paddy procurement begins at a 'mandi' in Amritsar on Sunday as State Government ordered to start procurement.

Govt procures paddy worth 86,243 crore this kharif season so far at MSP

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here, he said the cost of construction of the main Ram Temple is estimated at 300 crore to 400 crore, while the entire premises will "cost not less than 1,100 crore".

"But, these are all estimation that we need to raise, the seer said.

The construction of the temple has started and experts from IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, and special engineers from L&T and Tata groups are deliberating on drawing up a plan for strong foundation of the complex, Giriji Maharaj said.

"Options given for the foundation of the temple will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting (of the trust) (and final selection will be done)," he said.

Giriji Maharaj said the trust, set up by the Centre, has received more than 100 crore worth of donations online till now.

"Besides, we will be reaching out to 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families so that all sections of the society can participate in this initiative," Giriji Maharaj said.

The trust has announced the launch of a mass contact and fund contribution campaign for construction of the temple. The Vidarbha regional office for collection of donations was opened in the city a few days ago.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout