Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ram Temple project likely to cost 1,100 crore: Trust official
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be grander and bigger compared to the earlier plan

Ram Temple project likely to cost 1,100 crore: Trust official

1 min read . 07:20 PM IST PTI

  • The construction of the temple has started and experts from IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, and special engineers from L&T and Tata groups are deliberating on drawing up a plan for strong foundation of the complex

NAGPUR : The construction of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, including the main structure, is estimated to cost around 1,100 crore and is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years, said the treasurer of the trust overseeing the project on Monday.

The construction of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, including the main structure, is estimated to cost around 1,100 crore and is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years, said the treasurer of the trust overseeing the project on Monday.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said structural experts and engineers are drawing up a plan for foundation of the temple.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt lifts ban on onion export with effect from 1 Jan

1 min read . 08:16 PM IST

India's first driverless train evokes pride, excitement among passengers young and old

4 min read . 08:13 PM IST

Moderate 5.0 magnitude quake hits Croatia, damages buildings

1 min read . 08:07 PM IST

Govt procures paddy worth 86,243 crore this kharif season so far at MSP

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said structural experts and engineers are drawing up a plan for foundation of the temple.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt lifts ban on onion export with effect from 1 Jan

1 min read . 08:16 PM IST

India's first driverless train evokes pride, excitement among passengers young and old

4 min read . 08:13 PM IST

Moderate 5.0 magnitude quake hits Croatia, damages buildings

1 min read . 08:07 PM IST

Govt procures paddy worth 86,243 crore this kharif season so far at MSP

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Addressing a press conference here, he said the cost of construction of the main Ram Temple is estimated at 300 crore to 400 crore, while the entire premises will "cost not less than 1,100 crore".

"But, these are all estimation that we need to raise, the seer said.

The construction of the temple has started and experts from IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, and special engineers from L&T and Tata groups are deliberating on drawing up a plan for strong foundation of the complex, Giriji Maharaj said.

"Options given for the foundation of the temple will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting (of the trust) (and final selection will be done)," he said.

Giriji Maharaj said the trust, set up by the Centre, has received more than 100 crore worth of donations online till now.

"Besides, we will be reaching out to 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families so that all sections of the society can participate in this initiative," Giriji Maharaj said.

The trust has announced the launch of a mass contact and fund contribution campaign for construction of the temple. The Vidarbha regional office for collection of donations was opened in the city a few days ago.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.