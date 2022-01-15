The construction work of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is underway at full swing and the second phase of its foundation work would be ready by January end, officials have said.

"A part of foundation completed. Work is under process for second foundation, it will be completed within month of January," Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told media persons.

He further informed that the construction work of the temple goes on 24x7.

Recently, a 3D animation film showing the process of the ongoing construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was released online.

"Through YouTube, we've tried to show ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir with the help of a 3D movie," Rai said.

The main temple is being built in a total area of 2.7 acres while the total built up area is 57,400 square feet. The length of the temple would be 360 feet and width 235 feet. The total height of the temple including the peak would be 161 feet and there would be three floors to it, each with a height of 20 feet.

The General Secretary of the Trust said that around 17,000 stones of dimension 5 ft in length, 3 ft in breadth and 2.5 ft in height could be used in the construction of the temple.

Earlier on August 5, 2020, the foundation stone was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandi-Babri Masjid dispute. A five-judge bench of the apex court unanimously ruled in the favour of Ram Lalla and handed over the entire disputed land to a trust which would be set up by the government.

