Work on the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya is in full swing and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General secretary Champat Rai has said that the best of architects and engineers are working on a durable structure. He said that Ayodhya Ram temple will open for the devotees by the end of December 2023. Rai said that the Trust is targeting to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of 2023.

"The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on a fast pace and is satisfactory. By the end of December 2023, the doors of the temple will be opened for devotees," Rai said.

He informed that phase-1 of the foundation laying was completed in September itself and the second phase will be completed by this November. After that, work will start of temple's pilanth (temple floor), Rai said.

Currently, construction is happening during the nights only because of the concreting

"The concreting should be ideally done at a temperature between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. Days are hotter these days, and but fortunately, the temperature of the night remains around 25 and 26 degrees Celsius. If the temperature rises, then the ice has to be added to the concrete," Rai informed.

Last month, water from rivers, streams, and oceans from 115 countries was received by Defence minister Rajnath Singh for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

"Procuring water from all the countries of the world replicates the thinking of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam of India. Bringing water from 115 countries is excellent work. I hope water from the remaining 77 countries would also be procured by the time construction of the temple is completed. We will do 'Jalabhishek' of our Ram Lala from that water," the union defence minister said.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the Bhumi Pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi in August 2020.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandi-Babri Masjid dispute. A five-judge bench of the apex court unanimously ruled in the favour of Ram Lalla and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.