Ram Temple to be opened for devotees by December 2023, says Trust

Work on the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya is in full swing and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General secretary Champat Rai has said that the best of architects and engineers are working on a durable structure. He said that Ayodhya Ram temple will open for the devotees by the end of December 2023. Rai said that the Trust is targeting to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of 2023.

