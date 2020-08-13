The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took details of Mahant Gopaldas’ health status. The chief minister also spoke to the district magistrate of Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for Mahantji at the hospital.

“Mahant Nitya Gopaldasji’s condition is stable. He is being shifted to Medanta Hospital," said Mathura district magistrate SR Mishra.

CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas (in file pic) who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital: Chief Ministers' Office pic.twitter.com/w3T8LN9Afz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed the DM to provide all possible support for extending the best possible medical attention.

80-year-old Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had recently shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5





