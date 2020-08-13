Subscribe
Ram Temple Trust head who shared dais with PM Modi in Ayodhya tests Covid-19 positive
Ram Temple Trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for coronavirus.

Ram Temple Trust head who shared dais with PM Modi in Ayodhya tests Covid-19 positive

1 min read . 02:08 PM IST

  • In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took details of Mahant Gopaldas’ health status
  • 80-year-old Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had recently shared the stage with PM Modi in Ayodhya

The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took details of Mahant Gopaldas’ health status. The chief minister also spoke to the district magistrate of Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for Mahantji at the hospital.

“Mahant Nitya Gopaldasji’s condition is stable. He is being shifted to Medanta Hospital," said Mathura district magistrate SR Mishra.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed the DM to provide all possible support for extending the best possible medical attention.

80-year-old Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had recently shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5

