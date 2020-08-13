The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.
The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.
In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took details of Mahant Gopaldas’ health status. The chief minister also spoke to the district magistrate of Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for Mahantji at the hospital.
In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took details of Mahant Gopaldas’ health status. The chief minister also spoke to the district magistrate of Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for Mahantji at the hospital.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
“Mahant Nitya Gopaldasji’s condition is stable. He is being shifted to Medanta Hospital," said Mathura district magistrate SR Mishra.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed the DM to provide all possible support for extending the best possible medical attention.