Ram Temple inauguration: Bombay HC to hear plea against public holiday on 22 Jan in Maharashtra
The development comes as state governments in many states announced holidays or half-days in educational institutes and government offices on 22 January on account of 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Temple
The Maharashtra government's decision to declare a public holiday on 22 January on account of the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is challenged in the Bombay High Court by 4 law students from MNLU, GLC, and NIRMA law schools. A special bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale was scheduled to hear the matter on 21 January at 10:30 AM.