Ramadan 2023 LIVE Updates: When is moon sighting in India? Check date, time
Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar, marked by fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. It is a time of spiritual devotion and self-improvement.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is approaching. It is a time for Muslims to reflect, pray and fast, and let go of worldly pleasures. They wake up early for Suhoor and then abstain from food and drink until sunset. Iftar, a meal that includes a variety of delicacies, is eaten after breaking the fast with dates and water. Ramadan is a time for community, with friends and family coming together to observe the fast. It is a significant month for Muslims around the world, marked by hope and spiritual growth.
This year, Ramadan in India is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Ramadan will end on Friday, April 21, 2023, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023. However, the dates for each country may vary.
Ramadan is a sacred month for Muslims, and fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. During this time, individuals abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset. WHO cited, it's important to avoid consuming sweets during this period, as they are high in sugar and can cause a rapid spike in blood glucose levels. Instead, opt for fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthy diet.
Ramadan expected date in UAE, Dubai, Pakistan and other countries:
Saudi Arabia: In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 23, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Ramadan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will begin on March 23.
Pakistan: In Pakistan, Ramadan will be observed on March 22.
Indonesia: In Indonesia, Ramadan will begin on March 22, 2023, and Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21, 2023.
Kuwait: In Kuwait, Ramadan is expected to start on March 23, 2023, followed by the Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21, 2023.
Lebanon: In Lebanon, Ramadan will start on March 23, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on April 21.
Maldives: Ramadan will begin on March 23 in the Maldives. Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on April 21.
Morocco: Ramadan is expected to begin on March 23 in Morocco, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21.
Qatar: In Qatar, Ramadan starts on March 23.
South Africa: Ramadan is expected to begin on March 22 in South Africa.
Turkey: In Turkey, March 23 is the expected date for Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on April 21.
