Ramadan 2023: Wishes, messages to send during the holy month of Ramzan

Ramadan 2023: Wishes, messages to send during the holy month of Ramzan3 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Here is the list of Ramadan Mubarak wishes 2023 for your friends and family
Here is the list of Ramadan Mubarak wishes 2023 for your friends and family
Muslims all over the world celebrate Ramadan, an auspicious month. Because the Holy Quran was revealed during this month, the holy month of Ramadan is very important to Muslims.
Muslims around the world observe Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, as a time of fasting (sawm), prayer, reflection, and community. It is also sometimes spelled Ramadan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan. One of the Five Pillars of Islam, Ramadan is observed annually to commemorate the anniversary of Muhammad's first revelation. It lasts from one crescent moon sighting to the next for twenty-nine to thirty days.
Fasting from sunrise to sunset is required for all adult Muslims who are not terminally or chronically ill, travel, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating.
The two terms used are suhur, which is the meal eaten before dawn, and iftar, which is the meal eaten at sunset to break the fast. Some Muslims believe that Ramadan is one of the names of God. As a result, it is claimed in a number of hadiths that it is wrong to refer to the month of Ramadan by its own name alone and that it is necessary to mention the "month of Ramadan."
The Arabic letter "d" is pronounced "z" in Persian, so Muslims in a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, Iran, India, Pakistan, and Turkey—all of which have had a Persian influence in the past—use the term "Ramadan" or "Ramzan." Romzan is the term used in Bangladesh.
Ramadan is a month of great excitement for Muslims. From dawn to dusk, they fast, recite the Quran, pray, give a lot of charity, and don't eat or drink until sunset.
Depending on the moon's position, Ramadan 2023 could begin on March 22 or 23 in India. In other Muslim prevailing nations like Saudi Arabia and Dubai, almost certainly, the Ramadan 2023 will start from 21 or 22 March 2023.
We have compiled some Ramadan Mubarak wishes, messages, and greetings for you to share with your loved ones or use as Facebook or WhatsApp statuses and DPs this Ramadan 2023.
Ramadan Mubarak 2023 Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Friends and Family
2. Ramadan is an auspicious and blessed month. May Allah accept your prayers and accept your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak.
3. Keep fasts, do charity, recite Holy Quran, and seek forgiveness from Allah. I am sure you will get whatever you have ever wished. Ramadan Mubarak 2023.
4. Ramadan teaches you how to be disciplined and how to restrain from bad things. We must not abstain bad habits in Ramadan only, but we must follow this throughout the year to become best Muslims. Ramadan Mubarak To You and Your Family.
Ramzan Greetings:
May the holy month aid in your spiritual renewal.
May your fast serve as a reminder of the abundance we take for granted every day.
Throughout this holy month, we are reminded of the Quran's proclamation that "Allah is with those who exercise restraint."
During Ramadan, we are reminded of the verses from the Quran that read, "Those who turn to God, and those who serve, who praise, who fast, who bow down, who prostrate themselves, who enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong, and keep to the bounds of God and hell; therefore bear these good tidings to the faithful."
During this Ramadan, may Allah bless you and remind you of the following: "Blessed today are the Believers, who humble themselves in their prayer, who keep aside from frivolous speech, who do deeds of alms, and who restrict their appetites."
Best wishes for a holy month filled with prayer and significance.
May Allah bless you abundantly during this Ramadan. Let there be light, prosperity and knowledge in your life. May Allah give you His choicest blessings.
