Ramadan 2024: Find out why Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammad Bin Salman banned iftar in mosques ahead of Ramadan
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs banned iftars inside mosques, directing feasts to be held in courtyards to maintain cleanliness
The notice, raising issues about cleanliness being compromised when iftar feasts are held inside mosques, directed imam and muezzin to oversee the organisation of these feasts in mosques’ courtyards and charged them with the responsibility to ensure cleanliness soon after the feast concludes.
The Ministry’s notice stated, “Iftar projects should not be held inside mosques due to concerns about cleanliness, so an appropriate place should be prepared in the mosques’ courtyards without the use of temporary rooms, tents, or the like, and that Iftar should be under the imam’s and muezzin’s responsibility, with the obligation of the one who breaks the fast to clean the place immediately after finishing food."
Moreover, the Ministry discouraged using cameras inside the mosque premises, stating that they should not be used to record the imam and worshippers offering namaz, as this undermines worshippers’ reverence. The Ministry also issued orders that prayers should not be broadcast on media of any kind, including social media. Hence, no cameras will be allowed inside the mosque premises during prayer times, and visitors have been ordered to refrain from filming.
Additionally, instructions were issued to officials to avoid being absent during this crucial period and to maintain punctuality.
