Ramadan 2024: Schools in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh adjust schedules to accomodate students
The Directorate of Urdu and Other Minority Language Schools in Karnataka has issued a circular altering the timings for Urdu primary and high schools.
In preparation for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, states in India are making modifications to school schedules to accommodate students attending Urdu and other minority language schools, Times of India reported.
