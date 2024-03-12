The Directorate of Urdu and Other Minority Language Schools in Karnataka has issued a circular altering the timings for Urdu primary and high schools.

In preparation for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, states in India are making modifications to school schedules to accommodate students attending Urdu and other minority language schools, Times of India reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka's Directive The Directorate of Urdu and Other Minority Language Schools in Karnataka has issued a circular altering the timings for Urdu primary and high schools, the report said.

During Ramadan, these schools will operate from 8:00 am to 12:45 pm. This decision aligns with previous directives and aims to ensure that students can observe the holy month without disruptions to their education. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Pradesh Follows Suit The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has also announced a similar adjustment in school timings for Urdu medium schools, the report added.

Starting from March 12th to April 10th, schools will operate from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm to accommodate the Ramadan period. This decision comes in response to a representation from the Minority Teachers Association, urging authorities to consider the needs of students during this religious observance.

The directive applies to Urdu medium primary, upper primary, high schools, parallel sections, and DIETS across the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramadan 2024 fasting begins today These changes aim to facilitate religious observances for students while ensuring that their academic schedules remain minimally affected, as per the TOI report. It underscores the commitment of educational authorities to support students from diverse backgrounds and uphold their right to practice their faith while pursuing their studies, it added.

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting that marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims all over the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee determines the day when the holy month will begin. This year, the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on March 10 evening, so Muslims in Saudi Arabia began fasting on Monday, March 11.

Meanwhile, in India moon was seen on March 11 so the fasting begins on March 12.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!