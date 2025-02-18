Ramzan 2025: After Telangana, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government has granted Muslim employees, including teachers and those hired on a contract or outsourcing basis, permission to leave their offices or schools an hour early during Ramadan, from March 2 to March 30.

The order applies across various sectors of public service in Andhra Pradesh.

This follows a similar directive from the Telangana government, which allows Muslim government employees to leave work at 4 pm during Ramadan.

An official notification by the Andhra Pradesh government read, “Andhra Pradesh Government permits all the employees who profess Islam, including Teachers and persons hired on contract, outsourcing basis and also Village/Ward Secretariats, to leave their Offices/ Schools early by an hour before closing time on all working days during the Holy month of 'Ramzan', from 2nd March to 30th March to perform necessary rituals as per guidelines issued by the concerned authorities: Andhra Pradesh Government”.

Ramadan 2025 Ramadan 2025 is anticipated to begin on the evening of Friday, February 28, or Saturday, March 1, and will likely conclude on the evening of Sunday, March 30. The precise dates are subject to the sighting of the moon.

This holy month in the Islamic calendar is a time for fasting, reflection, prayer, and community for Muslims globally.

The conclusion of Ramadan is celebrated with Eid al-Fitr, a joyous occasion featuring special prayers, feasts, new clothes, and charitable giving.

Telangana Govt's Directive During Ramadan The Telangana government issued a directive on Monday granting permission to all government Muslim employees to leave their offices at 4 pm due to the holy month of Ramzan.

The order will remain in effect throughout the holy month of Ramzan, observed by the Muslim community, from March 2 to March 31 this year.