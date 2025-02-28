Ramadan 2025: It's the time of the year again when Muslims across the world anticipate the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. The ninth month of Islamic calendar is one of the most auspicious times of the year for Muslims worldwide. Moon sighting on February 28 will determine the date of the celebrated occasion.

This time a unique phenomenon has occurred as first day of Ramadan 2025 may mark a rare alignment between the Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar and the Gregorian calendar. If moon is sighted today evening, Ramadan will begin from March 1. Ramadan 2025 is notable as the unusual phenomenon of rare calendar alignment occurs once every 33 years.

During this celebrated time of the month, followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, donate alms in the form of charity or zakaat. Some also engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and observe this period as a time introspect to enlighten their souls.

Although used with alternative spellings such a Ramzan, Ramzaan or Ramazan, this time of the year forms one of the five pillars of Islam that includes Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage).

Moon sighting in India Moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on February 27 evening; hence the country's Supreme Court urged the citizens to observe crescent moon on the evening of Friday, February 28. Typically, India observes Ramadan a day after Saudi Arabia. The crescent of Ramadan is usually first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries.

Other neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan follow dates similar to India. Henceforth, moon sighting in India is expected on the evening of Saturday, March 1, 2025. If the crescent is observed, Muslims across India will observe their first fast of Ramadan on Sunday, March 2, 2025.