Ramadan 2025 fasting begins today: 20 wishes, messages, GIFs and images to share with friends, family this Ramzan month

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is one of the most important observances for the Muslim community every year. As Muslims in India observe their first fast today after crescent moon sighting on March 1 evening, it is important to know the significance of this occasion.

The holy month of fasting spans a period of 29 to 30 days and celebrates the first time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, according to Islam. This holy month is among one of the Five Pillars of Islam, including Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and last but not the least Hajj (Pilgrimage).

Here are some wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones on this cherished occasion -

Here’s wishing you and your family Ramzan Mubarak. May Allah be with you! May you be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Ramadan! May Allah bless you with the knowledge that enlightens you. Happy Ramzan! As we see the crescent moon and Ramadan starts, may Allah bless you with happiness. May Allah fill your home with warmth and peace. Happy Ramadan!

May Ramadan inspire you and provide you with the strength to overcome every challenge. Ramadan Kareem!

Let Allah guide you and protect you this Ramadan and always. Wishing you health and prosperity on this holy occasion.

I sincerely hope that the holy spirit of Ramadan enlightens our souls and guides us to our deen. Ramadan Mubarak.

May the spirit of Ramadan light up your soul. Happy Ramadan!

May Allah’s greatness fill you with happiness and prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak!

May your fasts and prayers be rewarded with divine blessings.

Wishing you and your family a spiritually fulfilling Ramadan.

May Allah bless you with strength and patience during this sacred month.

May your Ramadan be filled with light, faith, and gratitude.

Ramadan Mubarak! May this month bring us all closer to Allah and to each other.

May the spirit of Ramadan fill your home with peace and happiness.

Sending you warm wishes for a blessed and joyous Ramadan.

May your family be showered with countless blessings this Ramadan.

Wishing you love, laughter, and the guidance of Allah this holy month.

May this Ramadan open doors to success and prosperity in your life.

Ramadan Mubarak 2025

Ramadan Mubarak 2025: Worshippers engage in night prayer called ’Tarawih’ during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, at the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul on Friday.

Ramadan Mubarak 2025: To mark the start of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, Muslims arrive for the first Tarawih prayers in Karachi on March 1.

Ramadan Mubarak 2025: On the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, people were spotted strolling along the decorated seaside corniche in Libya’s second-largest city of Benghazi early on March 1.

Ramadan Mubarak 2025: Crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, March 1.

Given below are Ramadan 2025 GIFs

