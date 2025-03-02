Ramadan 2025 fasting begins today: 20 wishes, messages, GIFs and images to share with friends, family this Ramzan month

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is one of the most important observances for the Muslim community every year. As Muslims in India observe their first fast today after crescent moon sighting on March 1 evening, it is important to know the significance of this occasion.
The holy month of fasting spans a period of 29 to 30 days and celebrates the first time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, according to Islam. This holy month is among one of the Five Pillars of Islam, including Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and last but not the least Hajj (Pilgrimage).
