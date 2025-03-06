President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi on Thursday criticised cricketer Mohammed Shami for not observing Roza during ongoing Ramadan month and even called him criminal. Meanwhile, cricketer's brother has reportedly

In a video message, shared by news agency ANI, Maulana Shahabuddin, stated that Mohammed Shami was seen drinking water and consuming other beverage during India vs Australia match in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, held on March 4.

“This sends a wrong message among people. By not keeping 'Roza', he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God,” said the Islamic leader in video message.

‘He is a criminal’: Maulana Shahabuddin slams Shami Explaining the importance of “Roza” during Ramadan, the Islamic leader said, “If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal.”

“A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match. People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water,” he added.

Mohammed Shami's brother reacts to Maulana's statement Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Zaid reacted to Maulana Shahabuddin Barelvi's remark. In an interview with Times Now, Mohd Zaid urged the religious leader to acknowledge that it if a person is travelling they can leave roza for that day.

Maulana Bareilvi's comment came a day after India secured its position in ICC Champions Trophy Final after defeating Australia on March 4 in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy. Shami, received immense praise for his performance in the match. Now, he has climbed to the top wicket-takers list alongside New Zealand's Matt Henry, both have eight wickets in the tournament.

Social media reacts to Shami's criticism Several netizens backed Mohamed Shami and showed their support on social media.

“Mohammed Shami broke his fasting for national duty. He puts nation first [sic],” wrote a social media user on X.

“It's high time people stop mixing religion with sports. Let athletes live their lives! [sic],” commented another user.

“Islamists and LW goons are attacking Mohammad Shami because he had an energy drink during ramzan and chose Country over religion [sic].”