Mohammed Shami committed crime by not observing ‘Roza’, says All India Muslim Jamaat chief

Maulana Shahabuddin Barelvi called cricketer Mohammed Shami a criminal for not observing Roza during Ramadan 2025. In a video message he condemned the cricketer for drinking water during a cricket match. He was apparently referring to India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy match

Updated6 Mar 2025, 02:54 PM IST
All India Muslim Jamaat chief has criticised cricketer Mohammad Shami for not observing Roza due to cricket match

President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi on Thursday criticised cricketer Mohammed Shami for not observing Roza during ongoing Ramadan month and even called him criminal. Meanwhile, cricketer's brother has reportedly 

In a video message, shared by news agency ANI, Maulana Shahabuddin, stated that Mohammed Shami was seen drinking water and consuming other beverage during India vs Australia match in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, held on March 4.

“This sends a wrong message among people. By not keeping 'Roza', he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God,” said the Islamic leader in video message.

‘He is a criminal’: Maulana Shahabuddin slams Shami

Explaining the importance of “Roza” during Ramadan, the Islamic leader said, “If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal.”

“A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match. People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water,” he added.

Mohammed Shami's brother reacts to Maulana's statement

Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Zaid reacted to Maulana Shahabuddin Barelvi's remark. In an interview with Times Now, Mohd Zaid urged the religious leader to acknowledge that it if a person is travelling they can leave roza for that day.

Maulana Bareilvi's comment came a day after India secured its position in ICC Champions Trophy Final after defeating Australia on March 4 in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy. Shami, received immense praise for his performance in the match. Now, he has climbed to the top wicket-takers list alongside New Zealand's Matt Henry, both have eight wickets in the tournament.

Social media reacts to Shami's criticism

Several netizens backed Mohamed Shami and showed their support on social media.

“Mohammed Shami broke his fasting for national duty. He puts nation first [sic],” wrote a social media user on X.

“It's high time people stop mixing religion with sports. Let athletes live their lives! [sic],” commented another user.

“Islamists and LW goons are attacking Mohammad Shami because he had an energy drink during ramzan and chose Country over religion [sic].”

“He's playing for the country, and he needs to be fit and physically active perhaps from your perspective religion comes first and not the nation, everyone doesn't think from your POV , let it go and concentrate on more meaningful things, you do what you believe is right [sic].”

