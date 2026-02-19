Ramadan 2026 Calendar: Check Iftar, Sehri timetable in Mumbai, Bengaluru as Muslims begin fasting today

Ramadan 2026 Calendar: Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, began in India from today, 19 February, after the crescent moon was sighted on Wednesday evening. Practising Muslims in India observe dawn-to-dusk fasting and offer special prayers during the month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on Ramzan and said the auspicious month furthers the spirit of togetherness in the society.

"Ramzan Mubarak! May this auspicious month further the spirit of togetherness in our society. May there be peace and prosperity everywhere," Modi said in a post on X.

Mumbai Sehri and Iftar Calender 2026 Date Iftar Time Sehri Time Feb 19 2026 06:40 PM Feb 20 2026 05:51 AM 06:40 PM Feb 21 2026 05:50 AM 06:41 PM Feb 22 2026 05:49 AM 06:41 PM Feb 23 2026 05:49 AM 06:42 PM Feb 24 2026 05:48 AM 06:42 PM Feb 25 2026 05:48 AM 06:42 PM Feb 26 2026 05:47 AM 06:43 PM Feb 27 2026 05:46 AM 06:43 PM Feb 28 2026 05:46 AM 06:43 PM Mar 01 2026 05:45 AM 06:44 PM Mar 02 2026 05:44 AM 06:44 PM Mar 03 2026 05:44 AM 06:44 PM Mar 04 2026 05:43 AM 06:45 PM Mar 05 2026 05:42 AM 06:45 PM Mar 06 2026 05:41 AM 06:45 PM Mar 07 2026 05:41 AM 06:46 PM Mar 08 2026 05:40 AM 06:46 PM Mar 09 2026 05:39 AM 06:46 PM Mar 10 2026 05:38 AM 06:47 PM Mar 11 2026 05:38 AM 06:47 PM Mar 12 2026 05:37 AM 06:47 PM Mar 13 2026 05:36 AM 06:47 PM Mar 14 2026 05:35 AM 06:48 PM Mar 15 2026 05:34 AM 06:48 PM Mar 16 2026 05:34 AM 06:48 PM Mar 17 2026 05:33 AM 06:48 PM Mar 18 2026 05:32 AM 06:49 PM Mar 19 2026 05:31 AM 06:49 PM Mar 20 2026 05:30 AM 06:49 PM

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri), and fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The duration of the day-long fast depends on the sunrise and sunset timings. Muslims eat before sunrise, called Sehri, and desist from eating, drinking, smoking and having marital relations until sunset when they break the fast with another meal called Iftar.

Sehri and Iftar timings of Ramadan 2026 Sehri is the pre-fast meal before sunrise. Indian Muslims had their first Sehri of Ramadan 2026 today. Sehri timings, which mark the beginning of the fast, vary from day to day and change each day according to Sunrise in a particular city.

Bengaluru Sehri and Iftar Calendar 2026 Date Sehri Time Iftar Time Feb 19 2026 06:26 PM Feb 20 2026 05:29 AM 06:27 PM Feb 21 2026 05:28 AM 06:27 PM Feb 22 2026 05:28 AM 06:27 PM Feb 23 2026 05:28 AM 06:27 PM Feb 24 2026 05:27 AM 06:27 PM Feb 25 2026 05:27 AM 06:28 PM Feb 26 2026 05:26 AM 06:28 PM Feb 27 2026 05:26 AM 06:28 PM Feb 28 2026 05:25 AM 06:28 PM Mar 01 2026 05:25 AM 06:28 PM Mar 02 2026 05:24 AM 06:28 PM Mar 03 2026 05:24 AM 06:29 PM Mar 04 2026 05:23 AM 06:29 PM Mar 05 2026 05:23 AM 06:29 PM Mar 06 2026 05:22 AM 06:29 PM Mar 07 2026 05:22 AM 06:29 PM Mar 08 2026 05:21 AM 06:29 PM Mar 09 2026 05:21 AM 06:29 PM Mar 10 2026 05:20 AM 06:29 PM Mar 11 2026 05:19 AM 06:30 PM Mar 12 2026 05:19 AM 06:30 PM Mar 13 2026 05:18 AM 06:30 PM Mar 14 2026 05:17 AM 06:30 PM Mar 15 2026 05:17 AM 06:30 PM Mar 16 2026 05:16 AM 06:30 PM Mar 17 2026 05:16 AM 06:30 PM Mar 18 2026 05:15 AM 06:30 PM Mar 19 2026 05:14 AM 06:30 PM Mar 20 2026 05:14 AM 06:30 PM

On Thursday, for example, the Sehri timing in Delhi was 5.37 AM. This means people who observed fast can eat whatever they can until 5.37 AM. They cannot eat after this time until Iftar in the evening. In Hyderabad, the Sehri timing on Thursday was 5.27 AM.

What is the Sehri dua or supplication? While there is no single mandatory, fixed dua, it is commonly practised to make a sincere intention in the heart to fast.

A widely accepted and recommended intention (dua) for fasting is: ‘Wa bisawmi ghadinn nawaiytu min shahri Ramadan’, which loosely translates to "I intend to keep the fast for tomorrow in the month of Ramadan".

The timings also vary among Sunnis and Shias by afew minutes.

In Mumbai. Muslims of the Sunni community will break their fasts on Thursday at 6.40 PM, while in Bengaluru it will be 6.26 PM.