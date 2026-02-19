Subscribe

Ramadan 2026 Calendar: Check Iftar, Sehri timetable in Mumbai, Bengaluru as Muslims begin fasting today

Ramadan 2026 Calendar: As Ramadan or Ramazan begins, Muslims across India prepare for fasting with specific Sehri and Iftar timings. Discover how these timings vary by location and community, and learn about the significance of intentions and prayers during this holy month.

Gulam Jeelani
Published19 Feb 2026, 06:29 AM IST
Ramadan 2026 Calendar: A muslim devotee walks past Ramadan ornaments in the street next to the Turkish Ulu Mosque during the evening prayers to mark the start of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan in Utrecht on February 18, 2026.
Ramadan 2026 Calendar: A muslim devotee walks past Ramadan ornaments in the street next to the Turkish Ulu Mosque during the evening prayers to mark the start of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan in Utrecht on February 18, 2026. (AFP)
Ramadan 2026 Calendar: Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, began in India from today, 19 February, after the crescent moon was sighted on Wednesday evening. Practising Muslims in India observe dawn-to-dusk fasting and offer special prayers during the month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on Ramzan and said the auspicious month furthers the spirit of togetherness in the society.

"Ramzan Mubarak! May this auspicious month further the spirit of togetherness in our society. May there be peace and prosperity everywhere," Modi said in a post on X.

Mumbai Sehri and Iftar Calender 2026

DateIftar TimeSehri Time
Feb 19 2026 06:40 PM
Feb 20 202605:51 AM06:40 PM
Feb 21 202605:50 AM06:41 PM
Feb 22 202605:49 AM06:41 PM
Feb 23 202605:49 AM06:42 PM
Feb 24 202605:48 AM06:42 PM
Feb 25 202605:48 AM06:42 PM
Feb 26 202605:47 AM06:43 PM
Feb 27 202605:46 AM06:43 PM
Feb 28 202605:46 AM06:43 PM
Mar 01 202605:45 AM06:44 PM
Mar 02 202605:44 AM06:44 PM
Mar 03 202605:44 AM06:44 PM
Mar 04 202605:43 AM06:45 PM
Mar 05 202605:42 AM06:45 PM
Mar 06 202605:41 AM06:45 PM
Mar 07 202605:41 AM06:46 PM
Mar 08 202605:40 AM06:46 PM
Mar 09 202605:39 AM06:46 PM
Mar 10 202605:38 AM06:47 PM
Mar 11 202605:38 AM06:47 PM
Mar 12 202605:37 AM06:47 PM
Mar 13 202605:36 AM06:47 PM
Mar 14 202605:35 AM06:48 PM
Mar 15 202605:34 AM06:48 PM
Mar 16 202605:34 AM06:48 PM
Mar 17 202605:33 AM06:48 PM
Mar 18 202605:32 AM06:49 PM
Mar 19 202605:31 AM06:49 PM
Mar 20 202605:30 AM06:49 PM

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri), and fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The duration of the day-long fast depends on the sunrise and sunset timings. Muslims eat before sunrise, called Sehri, and desist from eating, drinking, smoking and having marital relations until sunset when they break the fast with another meal called Iftar.

Sehri and Iftar timings of Ramadan 2026

Sehri is the pre-fast meal before sunrise. Indian Muslims had their first Sehri of Ramadan 2026 today. Sehri timings, which mark the beginning of the fast, vary from day to day and change each day according to Sunrise in a particular city.

Bengaluru Sehri and Iftar Calendar 2026

DateSehri TimeIftar Time
Feb 19 2026 06:26 PM
Feb 20 202605:29 AM06:27 PM
Feb 21 202605:28 AM06:27 PM
Feb 22 202605:28 AM06:27 PM
Feb 23 202605:28 AM06:27 PM
Feb 24 202605:27 AM06:27 PM
Feb 25 202605:27 AM06:28 PM
Feb 26 202605:26 AM06:28 PM
Feb 27 202605:26 AM06:28 PM
Feb 28 202605:25 AM06:28 PM
Mar 01 202605:25 AM06:28 PM
Mar 02 202605:24 AM06:28 PM
Mar 03 202605:24 AM06:29 PM
Mar 04 202605:23 AM06:29 PM
Mar 05 202605:23 AM06:29 PM
Mar 06 202605:22 AM06:29 PM
Mar 07 202605:22 AM06:29 PM
Mar 08 202605:21 AM06:29 PM
Mar 09 202605:21 AM06:29 PM
Mar 10 202605:20 AM06:29 PM
Mar 11 202605:19 AM06:30 PM
Mar 12 202605:19 AM06:30 PM
Mar 13 202605:18 AM06:30 PM
Mar 14 202605:17 AM06:30 PM
Mar 15 202605:17 AM06:30 PM
Mar 16 202605:16 AM06:30 PM
Mar 17 202605:16 AM06:30 PM
Mar 18 202605:15 AM06:30 PM
Mar 19 202605:14 AM06:30 PM
Mar 20 202605:14 AM06:30 PM

On Thursday, for example, the Sehri timing in Delhi was 5.37 AM. This means people who observed fast can eat whatever they can until 5.37 AM. They cannot eat after this time until Iftar in the evening. In Hyderabad, the Sehri timing on Thursday was 5.27 AM.

What is the Sehri dua or supplication?

While there is no single mandatory, fixed dua, it is commonly practised to make a sincere intention in the heart to fast.

A widely accepted and recommended intention (dua) for fasting is: ‘Wa bisawmi ghadinn nawaiytu min shahri Ramadan’, which loosely translates to "I intend to keep the fast for tomorrow in the month of Ramadan".

Ramzan Mubarak! May this auspicious month further the spirit of togetherness in our society.

The timings also vary among Sunnis and Shias by afew minutes.

In Mumbai. Muslims of the Sunni community will break their fasts on Thursday at 6.40 PM, while in Bengaluru it will be 6.26 PM.

