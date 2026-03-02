Ramadan 2026: Sehri and iftar timings for March 3 in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow

Ramadan 2026: Ramadan 2026 is being observed across India with prayers, fasting and reflection, marking one of the most significant months in the Islamic calendar. The holy month began in India on Thursday, February 19, following the sighting of the crescent moon a day earlier.

Ramadan follows the Hijri (Islamic lunar) calendar and begins only after the new moon is sighted. While countries in the Gulf often spot the crescent earlier, India typically begins the month a day later. This year, the moon signalling the start of Ramadan was sighted in India on Wednesday, February 18, making February 19 the first day of fasting.

Fasting from dawn to sunset during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. During this period, devout Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking and marital relations, while focusing on prayer, charity and self-discipline.

The fast begins with sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and ends with iftar, which is observed immediately after sunset. As sunrise and sunset times vary daily and by location, sehri and iftar timings differ across cities.

Sehri and iftar timings for March 3, 2026 (India) Delhi Sehri: 5:25 am

Iftar: 6:23 pm Mumbai Sehri: 5:44 am

Iftar: 6:45 pm Hyderabad Sehri: 5:20 am

Iftar: 6:24 pm Lucknow Sehri: 5:11 am

Iftar: 6:09 pm Religious scholars note that sehri and iftar times may vary by a few minutes depending on local mosque announcements and whether one follows Sunni or Shia traditions. Devotees are advised to follow timings issued by trusted local authorities.

As Ramadan progresses, these timings will continue to change gradually each day in line with shifting daylight hours.

Why Sehri, Iftar timings are important in Ramadan? Throughout Ramadan, Muslims observe daily fasts from dawn to dusk, using the time for spiritual reflection, devotion and acts of charity.

Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.

Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Sehri and Iftar have particular timings, and are observed everyday. The timings also vary from city to city.

How do Sehri, Iftar timings vary? As daylight hours shift throughout the month, the iftar and sehri timings vary on a regular basis.

The timings also vary from city to city. Whether you're in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Mumbai– Sehri and Iftar timings vary — making each day of Ramadan slightly different depending on where you are.

For instance, this year, the Sehri time in Lucknow and New Delhi have usually been a few minutes apart – while the timings in Kolkata are 30-35 minutes ahead as compared to the timings in New Delhi.

