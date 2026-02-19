Subscribe

Ramadan 2026 Timetable: Check Sehri, Iftar timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad

Ramadan 2026 Timetable: During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri and Iftar are a key component of this holy month

Livemint
Updated19 Feb 2026, 11:21 PM IST
Muslim devotees comes out of the Jama Masjid after breaking their fast on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in New Delhi on February 19, 2026. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
AI Quick Read

Ramadan 2026 Timetable: Ramadan, the holy month of fasting in Islam, began in India on Thursday, 19 February. Also known as Ramazan, it is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar (Hijri) calendar and is observed with fasting, prayer, and reflection for 29 or 30 days by Muslims across the world.

Traditionally, the crescent moon is first sighted in Gulf countries and Western regions, and a day later in India and neighbouring countries.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri and Iftar are key components of this holy month.

Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.

Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer. As the length of the days varies during the month, the iftar and sehri timings varies on a regular basis.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri and iftar timings

Here's a glimpse at the sehri and iftar timings across multiple cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, for Friday, 20 February

Lucknow sehri and iftar time

On Friday, 20 February, the sehri time in Lucknow would begin at 5:20 AM, while Iftar time is at 6:03PM

New Delhi sehri and iftar time

In the national capital, the sehri and iftar timings are a little behind as compared to the timings in Lucknow. The timings vary depending on which city you are in.

Sehri time: 5:35 am
Iftar time: 6:16pm

Hyderabad sehri and iftar time

In Hyderabad, the sehri and iftar timings on Friday, 20 February are as follows:
Sehri time: 5:26am
Iftar time: 6:21 pm

A Muslim family prepares before breaking their fast on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi on February 19, 2026. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

When did Ramadan begin in Saudi Arabia?

In Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, dawn-to-dusk fasting began from Wednesday, 18 February, after the crescent was sighted on Tuesday evening (17 February).

Ramadan honours the fourth pillar of Islam, Sawm, or fasting, which encourages Muslims to practice self-control, gratitude and compassion. Through these teachings, Muslims commemorate the history of Ramadan and the importance of fasting by refraining from food and water during daylight hours.

