Ramadan 2026 Timetable: When is first roza in India? Check Iftar and Sehri timings for Delhi, Hyderabad

Ramadan 2026 Timetable: Ramadan, the month of fasting in Islam, began in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries today, 18 February, after the crescent was sighted on Tuesday evening.

Ramadan, also spelt as Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri) and marks 29 or 30 days of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. Typically, the crescent moon is first seen in Gulf countries and Western nations. The crescent is seen the next day in most parts of India and other neighbouring countries.

Dawn-to-dusk fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which devout Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and actions, and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.

When does Ramadan 2026 start in India? So after sunset today, mosques across India will look for the crescent. Announcements usually come from Delhi's Jama Masjid in the national capital.

The Shahi Imam of Aishbagh Idgah in Lucknow also makes arrangements for moon sighting and makes announcements accordingly. Other cities like Hyderabad and Bhopal also announce moon sightings, marking the beginning of Ramadan.

Crescent will likely be sighted tonight, a day after it was seen in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations. This would mean the month of fasting begins in India on Thursday. Otherwise, it begins on Friday.

New Delhi Sehri Time and Iftar Time 2026 Date Sehri Iftar 19 Feb 2026 05:36 AM 6:15 PM 20 Feb 2026 05:35 AM 6:16 PM 21 Feb 2026 05:35 AM 6:17 PM 22 Feb 2026 05:34 AM 6:17 PM 23 Feb 2026 05:33 AM 6:18 PM 24 Feb 2026 05:32 AM 6:19 PM 25 Feb 2026 05:31 AM 6:19 PM 26 Feb 2026 05:30 AM 6:20 PM 27 Feb 2026 05:29 AM 6:21 PM 28 Feb 2026 05:28 AM 6:21 PM 01 Mar 2026 05:27 AM 6:22 PM 02 Mar 2026 05:26 AM 6:23 PM 03 Mar 2026 05:25 AM 6:23 PM 04 Mar 2026 05:24 AM 6:24 PM 05 Mar 2026 05:23 AM 6:25 PM 06 Mar 2026 05:22 AM 6:25 PM 07 Mar 2026 05:21 AM 6:26 PM 08 Mar 2026 05:20 AM 6:26 PM 09 Mar 2026 05:19 AM 6:27 PM 10 Mar 2026 05:18 AM 6:28 PM 11 Mar 2026 05:17 AM 6:28 PM 12 Mar 2026 05:15 AM 6:29 PM 13 Mar 2026 05:14 AM 6:29 PM 14 Mar 2026 05:13 AM 6:30 PM 15 Mar 2026 05:12 AM 6:31 PM 16 Mar 2026 05:11 AM 6:31 PM 17 Mar 2026 05:10 AM 6:32 PM 18 Mar 2026 5:09 AM 6:32 PM 19 Mar 2026 5:08 AM 6:32 PM 20 Mar 2026 5:07 AM 6:33 PM Source: Hamariweb

Sehri and Iftar timings of Ramadan 2026 Sehri is the pre-fast meal before sunrise. Each day of fasting finishes with iftar, after sunset.

The Sehri and Iftar timings change by a few minutes each day in accordance with the sunrise and sunset timings. It is different for different cities.

In Delhi, for example, if the first roza is on Thursday, 19 February, the devotees start their fast by stopping eating and drinking at 5.37 AM – the end of Sehri. Muslims will observe a fast for about 12 hours and break the fast at 6.15 PM, called Iftar.

Hyderabad Sehri Time and Iftar Time 2026 Date Sehri Time Ifrar Time 19 Feb 2026 05:27 AM 6:20 PM 20 Feb 2026 05:26 AM 6:21 PM 21 Feb 2026 05:26 AM 6:21 PM 22 Feb 2026 05:25 AM 6:21 PM 23 Feb 2026 05:25 AM 6:22 PM 24 Feb 2026 05:24 AM 6:22 PM 25 Feb 2026 05:24 AM 6:22 PM 26 Feb 2026 05:23 AM 6:23 PM 27 Feb 2026 05:23 AM 6:23 PM 28 Feb 2026 05:22 AM 6:23 PM 01 Mar 2026 05:21 AM 6:24 PM 02 Mar 2026 05:21 AM 6:24 PM 03 Mar 2026 05:20 AM 6:24 PM 04 Mar 2026 05:19 AM 6:24 PM 05 Mar 2026 05:19 AM 6:25 PM 06 Mar 2026 05:18 AM 6:25 PM 07 Mar 2026 05:17 AM 6:25 PM 08 Mar 2026 05:17 AM 6:25 PM 09 Mar 2026 05:16 AM 6:26 PM 10 Mar 2026 05:15 AM 6:26 PM 11 Mar 2026 05:15 AM 6:26 PM 12 Mar 2026 05:14 AM 6:26 PM 13 Mar 2026 05:13 AM 6:27 PM 14 Mar 2026 05:12 AM 6:27 PM 15 Mar 2026 05:11 AM 6:27 PM 16 Mar 2026 05:11 AM 6:27 PM 17 Mar 2026 05:10 AM 6:27 PM