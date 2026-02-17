Ramadan 2026: When does fasting begin in Saudi, India? Moon sighting, end of Shabaan, first roza date, more

Ramadan 2026 date: The anticipation for the holy month of Ramadan is building as Muslims all over the world prepare for month-long fasting. Many are confused about first fast date which is expected to be observed on 19 or 20 February. The commencement of the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar depends on sighting of the crescent moon.

Since Saudi Arabia usually marks the beginning of this holy month a day before India, so all eyes are on Saudi Arabia Supreme Court's official announcement. Saudi Arabia and its official announcement often guides many other countries in confirming the start of Ramadan since moon visibility varies by location, weather and calculation methods.

In a statement, the Court called on citizens and residents to look for the crescent moon in the skies on Tuesday evening. Saudi Arabia Supreme Court in statement said “those who have the ability to think carefully will take an interest in the matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, and seek reward and reward by participating in it because of its cooperation in righteousness and piety, and the benefit to all Muslims," Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Contingent upon sighting of the moon, Ramadan in the year 2026 is expected to begin on 18 or 19, February. If the moon is sighted today in Saudi Arabia, then Ramadan fast will begin from 19 February in India otherwise from 20 February. This implies that if Wednesday, 18 February, is the last day of Shaban, first Roza will be observed on Thursday, 19 February, in India.

How is Ramadan’s start date determined in India? In India, the beginning of Ramadaan is marked by method of hilal sight. Moon observing committees look up at the sky on the 29th night of Shabaan after the sunset prayer. Ramadaan begins from the next day after the sighting of crescent moon, otherwise Shabaan extends its 30 days. Islamic scholars prefer the actual sight of the moon to decide the event date which many times align with astronomical calculations.

Importance of Ramadan Considered as one of the five pillars of Islam, Muslims observe Ramadan fast from dawn until sunset. Intended to foster self-discipline and sympathy, it is a time of devotion, spiritual concentration and self-introspection. Ramadan is also a time of charity, Taraweeh prayers and study of the Quran.