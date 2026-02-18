Ramadan crescent moon sighted in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai; first day of Ramzan 2026 to begin on Thursday, Feb 19

The crescent moon of Ramadan 2026 has been sighted in Hyderabad and Mumbai – signalling the start of the holy month of Ramzan. As the moon has been sighted in the two cities, the one-month fasting will begin from Thursday, February 19. The Ramadan moon has also been sighted in Delhi.

For Hyderabad, the sighting of the crescent moon was announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan which is also known as the Moon Sighting Committee in Hyderabad.

Subai Jamiat Ahle Hadees in Mumbai said, “The moon of Ramadan 1447 AH has been sighted.”

In a press release on its social media handle X, the body said, “As of today, February 18, 2026, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the Provincial Jamiat Ahle Hadith Mumbai has received information about the general sighting of the crescent moon from across the country.”

“Therefore, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the Provincial Jamiat Ahle Hadith Mumbai announces that tomorrow, Thursday, February 19, 2026, is the first date of Ramadan 7, 144 AH.”

Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Shaban Bukhari, officially announced the moon sighting, signaling the start of Ramadan 2026.