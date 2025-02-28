Ramadan to begin in India on March 2 as no sight of crescent moon today: Delhi’s Jama Masjid Imam

Ramadan in India will begin on March 2, as the crescent moon was not seen today. Hence, the first Roza will be observed on Sunday, according to Delhi's Jama Masjid Imam.

Earlier, Lucknow's Shahi Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed, announced that the moon has not yet been sighted in India.

Due to the Islamic lunar calendar, which differs from the solar-based Gregorian calendar, Ramadan shifts approximately 10 days earlier each year. The sighting of the crescent moon marks the start of each month.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Centre of India has launched a 'Ramadan Helpline' to assist people in accessing information about various Ramzan practices, such as Roza, Sehri, Namaz, Sadqa, Iftar, Taraweeh, and more.

Ramadan in other countries The East London Mosque in the United Kingdom expects Ramadan to commence on March 1, but moon sightings will confirm the beginning of the fasting day.

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has urged citizens to observe the crescent moon this evening. The moon sighting is expected to occur around 6:00 PM (Riyadh) during sunset.

According to the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC), the first day of Ramadan will be observed on March 1, 2025, in Australia.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese extended greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Ramadan. “Ramadan Mubarak to all Australians of the Muslim faith," the PM wrote in a post on X.

Ramadan will begin on Saturday, March 1 in Indonesia, marking the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Philippines has officially announced that Sunday, March 2, will be the first day of Ramadan, even though the crescent moon sighting has not been confirmed.