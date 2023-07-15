Kerala: Ramadevi murder case accused, her husband, arrested after 17 years1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:29 AM IST
The accused in the Ramadevi murder case, CR Janardhanan, has been arrested after 17 years by the Thiruvalla Crime Branch in Kerala based on scientific evidence. Janardhanan had demanded a crime branch intervention in his wife's murder case citing an ineffective police investigation.
After 17 years, the accused of the Ramadevi murder case has been arrested by the Thiruvalla Crime Branch in the Koipuram village of Kerala. The victim's husband CR Janardhanan (75) of Vadakkechattukulam Vadakkekavala Pullad is the accused in the Ramadevi murder case.
