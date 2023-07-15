After 17 years, the accused of the Ramadevi murder case has been arrested by the Thiruvalla Crime Branch in the Koipuram village of Kerala. The victim's husband CR Janardhanan (75) of Vadakkechattukulam Vadakkekavala Pullad is the accused in the Ramadevi murder case.

The crime branch arrested Janardhanan on the basis of scientific evidence, according to media reports. He is a retired postmaster who had approached the high court citing an 'ineffective’ police investigation in the alleged murder case.

In addition, Janardhanan also demanded a crime branch intervention in his wife's murder case, the reports added.

Ramadevi was found dead on May 26, 2006, in the dining room of the house. Her post-mortem reports revealed that she was killed using a sharp weapon like a billhook. Police investigated the case, but ended up finding no results. Hence, Janardhanan approached the High Court for further investigation.

Police interrogated the workers who are constructing a building near Ramadevi and Janardhanan's house after the murder. Initial investigations revealed that their neighbor, Tamil Nadu native Chudalamutthu, went missing following Ramadevi's murder, the media report stated.

For many years, the cops searched for Ramadevi's neighbor, but could not find him. However, they found a woman who lived with him in Tenkasi.