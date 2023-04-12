RRI, Indian Navy ink pact for developing secure maritime communications using quantum technologies

RRI, Indian Navy ink pact for developing secure maritime communications using quantum technologies1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:24 PM IST
RRI’s Quantum Information and Computing lab will lead the research efforts towards developing quantum key distribution techniques that the Indian Navy could leverage in the nation’s efforts towards securing free space communications
New Delhi: Raman Research Institute (RRI), an autonomous institute of the department of science and technology (DST), has joined hands with the Indian Navy to develop secure maritime communications using quantum technologies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×