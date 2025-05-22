Ramanagara district to be renamed Bengaluru South, says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Ramnagara district, which was a part of the Bengaluru district, will be renamed Bangalore South, the state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announed on Thursday. The headquarters will remain in Ramanagara, he said.

“Today, entire cabinet had a discussion. I am very happy to announce that Ramanagara district was a part of Bangaluru district, the headquarters will remain in Ramanagara but the district will be called Bangalore South for all administration purposes...” the Deputy CM told reporters.

Central govt's previous objection to renaming of district Earlier, the Central government had objected to the state government's decision to rename the district. However, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil clarified that the current decision would stand as land records is a state subject, mentions a report by Deccan Herald.