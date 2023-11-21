Ramayana, Mahabharata to be part of new history syllabus? Here's what NCERT panel recommended
A high-level panel of the NCERT has recommended the inclusion of Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata in history textbooks. The panel also suggested dividing the history syllabus into four periods and introducing revered books like Vedas and Ayurveda.
Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata may soon find a place in history textbooks as recommended by a high-level panel of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The NCERT's Social Science Committee, headed by Professor CI Isaac, has recommended various changes in the current curriculum, including the division of the history syllabus into four periods - classical, medieval, British and modern India - and the inclusion of some national heroes like Subhash Chandra Bose.