comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 12:19:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.95 1.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.05 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 564.7 0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 249.8 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 678 0.59%
Business News/ News / India/  Ramayana, Mahabharata to be part of new history syllabus? Here's what NCERT panel recommended
Back Back

Ramayana, Mahabharata to be part of new history syllabus? Here's what NCERT panel recommended

 Livemint

A high-level panel of the NCERT has recommended the inclusion of Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata in history textbooks. The panel also suggested dividing the history syllabus into four periods and introducing revered books like Vedas and Ayurveda.

A scene from the Ramayana: Sīta undergoing the ordeal by fire watched by Rāma, Lakṣmaṇa and Hanuman.Premium
A scene from the Ramayana: Sīta undergoing the ordeal by fire watched by Rāma, Lakṣmaṇa and Hanuman.

Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata may soon find a place in history textbooks as recommended by a high-level panel of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The NCERT's Social Science Committee, headed by Professor CI Isaac, has recommended various changes in the current curriculum, including the division of the history syllabus into four periods - classical, medieval, British and modern India - and the inclusion of some national heroes like Subhash Chandra Bose.

The high-level panel has also recommended the introduction of other highly revered books like the Vedas and textbooks related to Ayurveda. The suggestions are part of the final position paper on social sciences, which will help in the development of new NCERT textbooks, and the proposal is yet to get the final nod from the NCERT, ANI reported.

Prof C I Issac, head of the NCERT panel, while talking to ANI about the recommended changes, said, “The panel has made recommendations for the classification of history into four periods: the classical period, the mediaeval period, the British era, and modern India. Till now, there have been only three classifications of Indian history- ancient, Medieval and modern India,"

"Under the classical period, we have recommended that Indian epics--Ramayana and Mahabharata--be taught. We have recommended that the student have an idea of who Rama was and what his purpose was. A little bit about the epic,"

Another recommendation by the panel includes writing the preamble of the constitution on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages and giving more space to national heroes like Subhash Chandra Bose. 

Issac added, "The students must know about the Indian heroes and their struggles and victories so that they can get confidence… We have also suggested that the Preamble should be written on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages,"

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 12:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App