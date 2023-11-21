Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Ramayana, Mahabharata to be part of new history syllabus? Here's what NCERT panel recommended

Ramayana, Mahabharata to be part of new history syllabus? Here's what NCERT panel recommended

Livemint

A high-level panel of the NCERT has recommended the inclusion of Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata in history textbooks. The panel also suggested dividing the history syllabus into four periods and introducing revered books like Vedas and Ayurveda.

A scene from the Ramayana: Sīta undergoing the ordeal by fire watched by Rāma, Lakṣmaṇa and Hanuman.

Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata may soon find a place in history textbooks as recommended by a high-level panel of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The NCERT's Social Science Committee, headed by Professor CI Isaac, has recommended various changes in the current curriculum, including the division of the history syllabus into four periods - classical, medieval, British and modern India - and the inclusion of some national heroes like Subhash Chandra Bose.

The high-level panel has also recommended the introduction of other highly revered books like the Vedas and textbooks related to Ayurveda. The suggestions are part of the final position paper on social sciences, which will help in the development of new NCERT textbooks, and the proposal is yet to get the final nod from the NCERT, ANI reported.

Prof C I Issac, head of the NCERT panel, while talking to ANI about the recommended changes, said, “The panel has made recommendations for the classification of history into four periods: the classical period, the mediaeval period, the British era, and modern India. Till now, there have been only three classifications of Indian history- ancient, Medieval and modern India,"

"Under the classical period, we have recommended that Indian epics--Ramayana and Mahabharata--be taught. We have recommended that the student have an idea of who Rama was and what his purpose was. A little bit about the epic,"

Another recommendation by the panel includes writing the preamble of the constitution on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages and giving more space to national heroes like Subhash Chandra Bose.

Issac added, "The students must know about the Indian heroes and their struggles and victories so that they can get confidence… We have also suggested that the Preamble should be written on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages,"

(With inputs from ANI)

