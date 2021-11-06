Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours: The IRCTC, e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has planned a series of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours to promote religious tourism in the country. This will mark a gradual resumption of domestic tourism as Covid cases abate.

Today, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that one such tour will begin from Sunday (November 7). The railway arm said that it has planned the train tour packages utilising its Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains and Deluxe Tourist Trains duly understanding the requirement of the budget and premium segment tourists.

"The first departure on the Ramayana Circuit train will commence on November 7 from New Delhi followed by four other departures in the subsequent month," it said.

The other train — Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai — will depart on November 16. Booking has started for this train on the official website — www.irctctourism.com.

Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai will be budget-segment train comprising of sleeper class coaches. The train will start from Madurai with boarding points at Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta, and Cuddapah. It will cover Hampi, Nasik, Chitrakoot, Allahabad, Varanasi and will return to Madurai.

There is also the 16 nights / 17 days package of the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Sri Ganganagar and the train will depart on November 25.

For budget segment tourists of North India, the IRCTC is operating the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Sri Ganganagar with its pilgrim special tourist trains.

The train will start from Sri Ganganagar with boarding and de-boarding points at Abohar- Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Kurukshethra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon,Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Itawah and Kanpur.

It will cover Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameswaram, Kanchipuran and will return to Sri Ganganagar.

The other tour is planned in February. Besides Ramayana Yatra, the IRCTC has also planned Rampath Yatra Special Tourist train, which will depart on 27 November.

With inputs from PTI

