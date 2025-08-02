Jharkhand minister Ramdas Soren suffers brain injury, airlifted to Delhi Apollo hospital

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren reportedly suffered a brain injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early on Saturday.

He was airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment, a senior leader was qyoted by news agency PTI saying.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Ramdas Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.

"Soren was airlifted to Delhi. I have spoken to the director of Delhi Apollo. He assured me that the treatment will be started as soon as the minister reaches the hospital," former Union minister Arjun Munda, who was at Sonari airport in Jamshedpur, said.

Munda, a BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, said that Ramdas suffered a "brain haemorrhage due to the sudden increase in pressure".

"His condition is stated to be critical, but I hope he will get well soon," he said.

