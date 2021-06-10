Ramdev agrees to take Covid vaccine soon; lauds centralised vaccination drive

Ramdev maintained that certain circles in pharmaceutical business have been harassing the public with exorbitant prices. "We cannot be at enmity with any organisation. And all the good doctors are all messengers sent by God on this earth. They are a gift to this planet. But if a person being a doctor does anything wrong then that is the fault of that individual. Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadh stores had to be opened because drug mafias have opened fancy shops where they are selling unnecessary medicines at very high prices instead of basic and necessary ones."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}