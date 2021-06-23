Ramdev moves SC to stay proceedings in FIRs by IMA for remarks against allopathy

Premium Ramdev has been booked under various provisions of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act

PTI

The Patna and Raipur chapters of the IMA have lodged complaints against the yoga guru alleging that his remarks are likely to cause prejudice to the COVID control mechanism and may dissuade people from availing proper treatment against the pandemic