Patanjali Ayurved founder and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Monday shared an old video of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar talking about Ayurveda, and saying that there is no illness that the "traditional Indian medicine system does not have a cure for".

This video of Akshay Kumar has been shared by Baba Ramdev on his Twitter account. Sharing this video, Ramdev Baba wrote in Hindi, "You become your own brand ambassador of your body. Live a simple and healthy life, and let us show the world that our Yoga and Ayurveda is more powerful than any foreign chemical injection."

Ramdev has also given credits to Akshay Kumar.

आप अपनी बॉडी के खुद ब्रांड अम्बेसडर बने,

सिंपल और हेल्दी लाइफ जीयें, और दुनिया को दिखा देते हैं, कि हमारे हिंदुस्तानी योग व आयुर्वेद में जो ताकत है,

वह किसी अंग्रेज के केमिकल इंजेक्शन में नहीं है- अक्षय कुमार।

साभार-अक्षय कुमार pic.twitter.com/hB7sNLmQJp — स्वामी रामदेव (@yogrishiramdev) May 31, 2021

Akshay Kumar's pillow talk. What he said

In the video, which was originally posted four years back in 2017, the Airlift actor spoke about spending a few days in an Ayurveda Ashram and described it as nothing short of a heavenly experience. He said that he has been following Ayurveda for the last 25 years.

"No TV, no junk food, no phone, no branded clothes. Simple living and a treasure of ayurveda medicines," he said. "Like to service you cars and bikes, I got a servicing of my body at the ayurveda centre and it was a fruitful experience," Akshay said.

He further said that we Indians don't understand the true value of Ayurveda, and are surviving on allopathic medicines and protein shakes for our health.

Akshay emphasised on understanding its true value, and urged people to not forget the techniques of traditional medicine.

He further informed people about the Ministry of Ayurveda by the name of Ayush that encourage an alternate system of medicines.

He urged people to lead healthy life. "I was the only Indian at the ayurvedic ashram and the rest of them were foreigners. Yaar vo hamare desh mein aake thik ho sakte hai, hum nahi? Ye baat kuch hazam nahi hui," added the actor.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also said that he is not sharing this video because of any kind of pharmaceutical firm or Ayurvedic medicine company, he just wants people to seriously understand how we can keep away from chemical injections and make our life healthy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.