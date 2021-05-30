Days ago, the IMA had served a defamation notice on Ramdev for alleged disparaging remarks against modern medicine and its practitioners.
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday shared an old video of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's 'Satyamev Jayate' and asked if the "medical mafias" have the courage to speak anything against the popular Bollywood actor. In the video shared on Twitter, Aamir Khan can be seen talking with Dr Samit Sharma who explains the price difference between a generic medicine and branded medicine.
