Ramdev shares old video of Aamir Khan, throws challenge to 'medical mafia'

Days ago, the IMA had served a defamation notice on Ramdev for alleged disparaging remarks against modern medicine and its practitioners.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday shared an old video of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's 'Satyamev Jayate' and asked if the "medical mafias" have the courage to speak anything against the popular Bollywood actor. In the video shared on Twitter, Aamir Khan can be seen talking with Dr Samit Sharma who explains the price difference between a generic medicine and branded medicine.

The notice demanded an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said would take appropriate action for ₹1,000 crore compensation.

Complaints have been filed against Ramdev in Delhi besides other places, the IMA chief said, adding the association has also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Ramdev.

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement questioning some of the drugs used to treat coronavirus and alleged "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19".

