Ramdev under fire again? Supreme Court warns Patanjali to ‘stop misleading advertisements claiming false cure or else…’
The Supreme Court of India reprimanded Patanjali Ayurveda products and imposed a cost of ₹1 crore on every product claiming false cure in response to petitions filed by the Indian Medical Association.
The Supreme Court of India reprimanded Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda products and strictly asked them to “stop misleading advertisements". The apex court further said that they will impose “ ₹1 Crore Cost On Every Product Claiming False Cure".
