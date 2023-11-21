Hello User
Ramdev under fire again? Supreme Court warns Patanjali to 'stop misleading advertisements claiming false cure or else…'

Ramdev under fire again? Supreme Court warns Patanjali to ‘stop misleading advertisements claiming false cure or else…’

Livemint



Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Yogpeeth, Balkrishna launching now discontinued Patanjali Atta Noodles, in New Delhi

The Supreme Court of India reprimanded Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda products and strictly asked them to “stop misleading advertisements". The apex court further said that they will impose “ 1 Crore Cost On Every Product Claiming False Cure".

The Supreme Court was listening to petitions filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), when Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued a stern warning to the company co-founded by Baba Ramdev.

“All such false and misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurveda have to stop immediately. The Court will take any such infraction very seriously, and the Court will also consider imposing costs to the extent of Rs. 1 crores on every product regarding which a false claim is made that it can “cure" a particular disease," Livelaw quoted Justice Amanullah saying.

According to LiveLaw, he bench observed during the hearing that it did not wish to make the issue an "Allopathy v. Ayurveda" debate but wanted to find a real solution to the problem of misleading medical advertisements.

Stating that it is examining the issue seriously, the bench told Additional Solicitor General of India KM Nataraj that the Union Government will have to find a viable solution to tackle the problem. The Government was asked to come up with suitable recommendations after consultations. The matter will be considered next on February 5, 2024.

The IMA in its petition had also accused Patanjali of spreading false rumors about COVID-19 vaccines and contributing to vaccine hesitancy. Swami Ramdev's alleged mockery and derision of citizens searching for oxygen cylinders during the second wave are also cited in the petition.

In February this year Ramdev had claimed that cancer cases has increased in India after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking before a gathering at Miramar beach in Goa where his Patanjali Yog Samiti had organised a yoga camp, Ramdev said, “Cancer has increased a lot. The cases of this disease have gone up after the COVID-19 pandemic. People have lost their eyesight, their sense of hearing…." Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with him on the stage.

After criminal cases were filed against him across various states regarding his controversial comments, Ramdev had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking protection.

