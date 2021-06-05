The Indian Medical Association Uttarakhand has written to the state chief secretary, objecting to the proposal of Patanjali to include Coronil tablet in Covid kit.

In a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, IMA's Ajay Khanna said that he had come to know from media reports that Patanjali had proposed to add Coronil as part of Covid kit in the state.

"(But) Coronil is NOT approved by WHO, DGCI and even Ayush Vibhag and furthermore it has no place in the central guidelines for Corona of MHA, Government of India," the IMA state secretary said.

He, however, said that "Coronil is recognised as a food supplement by Ayush and "is not a drug or medicine as claimed by Baba Ramdev".

Khanna further said that addition of Coronil with allopathic drugs shall also amount to mixopathy i.e. a cocktail of allopath and ayurved which is not permitted as per rulings of the Supreme Court. Besides the SC, he said, several High Courts have ruled that "mixopathy is not allowed". "Hence, addition of Coronil shall be contempt of court," the doctor said.

Khanna also added that the section 34 of National Medical Commission also does not allow the mixopathy practice.

"I would be highly obliged if you kindly take prompt action and direct the Secretary of Health, Government of Uttarakhand accordingly," Khanna said in his letter dated June 4.

The IMA and Ramdev have been locked in war of words over effectiveness of modern medicine in Covid treatment. The controversy began after Ramdev claimed that modern medicine was not that effective against Covid. This triggered a protest by doctors led by the association.

