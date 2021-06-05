Khanna further said that addition of Coronil with allopathic drugs shall also amount to mixopathy i.e. a cocktail of allopath and ayurved which is not permitted as per rulings of the Supreme Court. Besides the SC, he said, several High Courts have ruled that "mixopathy is not allowed". "Hence, addition of Coronil shall be contempt of court," the doctor said.
Khanna also added that the section 34 of National Medical Commission also does not allow the mixopathy practice.
"I would be highly obliged if you kindly take prompt action and direct the Secretary of Health, Government of Uttarakhand accordingly," Khanna said in his letter dated June 4.
Indian Medical Association Uttarakhand retaliates against the proposal of Patanjali to include Coronil tablet in COVID-19 kit in the State saying Coronil is not approved by WHO, nor is it included in central guidelines; it's not a drug or medicine as claimed by Baba Ramdev pic.twitter.com/5GfG75MhQQ
The IMA and Ramdev have been locked in war of words over effectiveness of modern medicine in Covid treatment. The controversy began after Ramdev claimed that modern medicine was not that effective against Covid. This triggered a protest by doctors led by the association.
