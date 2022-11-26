A recent comment by Yoga guru Ramdev hit has become controversial after he was recorded saying that many women at the event brought sarees but did not get the time to wear them because of back-to-back events.
A recent comment by Yoga guru Ramdev hit has become controversial after he was recorded saying that many women at the event brought sarees but did not get the time to wear them because of back-to-back events.
Condemning his comments, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal shared the video on Twitter and sought Ramdev's apology.
Condemning his comments, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal shared the video on Twitter and sought Ramdev's apology.
"Swami Ramdev's remarks on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdevji should apologise to the country for this statement!" Swati Maliwal tweeted.
"Swami Ramdev's remarks on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdevji should apologise to the country for this statement!" Swati Maliwal tweeted.
Apart from Ramdev, Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde were present at the camp.
Apart from Ramdev, Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde were present at the camp.
Commenting in the issue, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut asked Amnruta Fadnavis had not protested when the comment was made.
Commenting in the issue, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut asked Amnruta Fadnavis had not protested when the comment was made.
"The government remains silent when the Governor makes an insulting remark on Shivaji, when Karnataka chief minister threatens to take Maharashtra villages to Karnataka and now when BJP campaigner Ramdev insults women. Has the government kept its tongue in mortgage to Delhi?" HT quoted Sanjay Raut said speaking to media.
"The government remains silent when the Governor makes an insulting remark on Shivaji, when Karnataka chief minister threatens to take Maharashtra villages to Karnataka and now when BJP campaigner Ramdev insults women. Has the government kept its tongue in mortgage to Delhi?" HT quoted Sanjay Raut said speaking to media.
Earlier during the event, the yoga guru said, ""You look good in sarees, you look good in salwar suits like Amruta ji, and you look good when like me you wear nothing..."
Earlier during the event, the yoga guru said, ""You look good in sarees, you look good in salwar suits like Amruta ji, and you look good when like me you wear nothing..."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.