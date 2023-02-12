Ramesh Bais appointed as new Governor of Maharashtra, BS Koshyari's resignation accepted by President
- President accepts resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, appoints Ramesh Bais as new governor
Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra; President of India has accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra.
